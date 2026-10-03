Magnitude 4.8 earthquake near Leongatha felt across Melbourne Saturday
World
A 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Leongatha, about 130km from Melbourne, just after 2am Saturday.
Geoscience Australia had received thousands of reports from people who said they had felt the earthquake across Melbourne and nearby towns, with Brian Morley in Narre Warren saying, "felt it and woke me up."
The quake was shallow, coming from just 10km underground.
Victoria residents report shaking authorities advise
People from places like Narre Warren and Garfield took to social media to talk about being jolted awake: one resident said the shaking "felt it and woke me up."
Victoria's emergency services reminded everyone to drop, cover, and hold on if another quake hits.
Good news: the Bureau of Meteorology confirmed there's no tsunami risk after this one.