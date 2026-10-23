Magnitude 5.2 quake strikes Myanmar late Friday, no injuries reported
World
Myanmar experienced a magnitude 5.2 earthquake late Friday night.
Luckily, there have been no reports of injuries so far.
Four tectonic plates meet in Myanmar
Myanmar sits where four tectonic plates meet, making it highly vulnerable to earthquakes and tsunamis.
The Sagaing Fault cuts through Myanmar, increasing earthquake risks for Mandalay, so even places farther from the fault, like Yangon, stay on alert due to the magnitude 7.0 earthquake that struck Bago in 1903 and dense populations.