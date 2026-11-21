Magnitude 6.8 quake hits central Peru, no tsunami threat
A powerful magnitude-6.8 earthquake hit central Peru on Friday, shaking Lima and prompting quick evacuations from buildings.
Thankfully, even though the tremors were strong, officials confirmed there is no tsunami threat this time.
Peru on Pacific Ring of Fire
This is not the first jolt for Peru lately; just this week, a magnitude-5.4 earthquake and an aftershock were felt in Lima too.
Since Peru sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire (basically earthquake central), these kinds of shakes are pretty common here.