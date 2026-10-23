Magnitude 7.0 quake in Nagqu, Tibet kills 16, injures 54
World
A magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit Nagqu, Tibet, on Thursday evening, leaving at least 16 people dead and 54 injured.
The quake caused serious damage, with at least 339 homes and 20 livestock sheds collapsed, and struck a remote, high-altitude area 18km deep.
More than 1,600 rescuers aid Nagqu
More than 1,600 rescue workers are in action, bringing essentials like winter clothes and emergency shelters to those affected.
Rockfalls have blocked key roads, and train services are paused to make way for relief efforts.
Communication lines are down in some places, making coordination harder as the region deals with its strongest quake in five years.