Mahatma Gandhi's grandson's 30-acre Virginia land forcefully occupied returned
What's the story
A court in Virginia has ordered the removal of an encroachment on a 30-acre land owned by the late Kanu Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, and his wife, Shiva Gandhi. The land, adjacent to Shenandoah National Park in Warren County, was purchased by Kanu and his wife Shiva in 1987. The ruling came after a 20-month legal battle led by Parimal Desai from Surat, who serves as managing trustee of their assets.
Ownership claim
The 'hostile claim' condition was not met
Speaking to TOI, Desai said the legal dispute began when US national Gregory Black sent a legal notice to his residence on January 10, 2025, claiming ownership of the land "by the adverse possession rule of Virginia."
Black said this law allows a person to claim land after 15 years of possession if five conditions are met.
However, Black failed to prove exclusive and actual possession and the "hostile claim" condition in court.
Trust management
Know more about Kanu and Shiva's last years
Kanu and Shiva returned to India in 2013, where they spent their last years.
Kanu passed away in Surat in November 2016, and his assets were inherited by Shiva under his will.
In 2018, she established 'The Dr Schiva and Kanu Ramdas Mohandas Gandhi Charitable Trust' and registered her will.
After her death in 2020, Desai became the managing trustee.
The trust now manages their properties for charitable purposes.
Legal victory
Desai disproved Black's claims with evidence
Desai said he first visited the Virginia property in 2024 and got a survey done for $4,500.
He probated Shiva's will in court in 2025 and got the land title transferred to the trust.
"If the trust wanted to do anything with land, it had to be in its possession," he said.
Black claimed he occupied the land since 2008, citing improvements on the property, such as trails, a cabin, tree stands, a culvert, along with photographs as proof.
Court order
'We also found another woman residing there'
However, Desai disproved these claims.
"We could prove with GIS maps that the cabin was not there for 15 years. I also went there many times since 2020 which disproved his claim of actual possession. We also found another woman residing on the land, which belied Black's claim that he had exclusive possession," he said.
Desai hired lawyers and used AI tools to contest Black's claim. The trial took place from September 8-11, where Desai presented evidence against Black's claims.
Judge
Judge ruled in favor of Desai
On October 21, Judge Daryl L Funk ruled in favor of Desai and the trust.
The court ordered Black to pay $11,375 toward Guardian ad Litem fees for unknown heirs.
It also directed him to remove his belongings from the property within 30 days at his own expense.
Black was ordered to vacate the land and refrain from entering or claiming ownership rights over it.