H-1B visa process changing from tomorrow: How it affects you?

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will introduce major changes to the H-1B visa process from tomorrow. The changes will impact how applications are submitted, reviewed, and selected. The new rules include stricter form requirements, a shift in the selection system to prioritize higher wages and skills, and increased costs.

Application changes New form requirements and selection criteria Starting April 1, only the latest version of Form I-129 will be accepted by USCIS. Applications using older versions will be rejected. The revised form requires more detailed information on job roles, qualifications, and field of study. The H-1B selection process is also shifting to a wage-based model where the applicants with higher salaries and skills are given priority.

Cost implications Increased costs and scrutiny The changes include a $100,000 fee in certain cases when employers sponsor workers from outside the United States. This measure aims to lower reliance on overseas hiring and encourage domestic recruitment. Premium processing fees have also been raised from March 2026, adding to the overall cost of applications. Authorities are expected to step up scrutiny and enforcement across filings.

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