900 suspected human traffickers arrested during 2026 FIFA World Cup
What's the story
The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that over 900 suspected human traffickers were arrested while 180 victims were rescued during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The operation, which lasted a month, was spearheaded by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). It involved federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies across several cities hosting World Cup matches.
Targeted crackdown
Operation rescued 150 adults and 30 children
The DHS said that large international sporting events like the FIFA World Cup often attract criminal networks that exploit increased tourism and demand for commercial sex.
To tackle this, investigators employed undercover operations, surveillance, and online monitoring on encrypted messaging platforms and the dark web.
The operation rescued 150 adults and 30 children who are now receiving medical care and support services.
Enforcement efforts
Adult bookstore allegedly running as a brothel shut down
DHS Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said, "While Americans and international visitors were enjoying the FIFA World Cup, the men and women of ICE law enforcement were hard at work cracking down on human trafficking operations in FIFA host cities across the country."
One of the most significant cases occurred Friday in Dallas, when HSI agents detained eight people suspected of running an adult bookshop that officials claimed had been surreptitiously operating as a brothel for more than 20 years.
Ongoing efforts
Major enforcement actions during the operation
The DHS also stated that its agencies seized over 700 unauthorized drones, searched over 19,000 vehicles on route to stadiums and fan gatherings, and confiscated hundreds of thousands of counterfeit World Cup products worth more than $33 million.
The DHS also reported other enforcement actions, including 178 arrests in Miami and 153 arrests in Atlanta under Operation Red Card.
In the New York metropolitan area, authorities rescued 43 victims, including seven minors during matches at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.