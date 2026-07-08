Major crackdown on Bishnoi gang; 24 arrested across US, Canada 

Arrests and indictments

37 defendants charged

The operation has resulted in three separate indictments charging 37 defendants in total. Among those arrested are 13 suspects from the United States, including 11 from California, one from Indiana, and one from Georgia. Three arrests were also made in Canada and one in Spain. Seven defendants were already in custody before the operation while authorities continue to search for 10 fugitives believed to be located across the US, India, and Europe.