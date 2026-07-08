Major crackdown on Bishnoi gang; 24 arrested across US, Canada
What's the story
A massive international law enforcement operation, named Operation Hard Ball, against India-based transnational organized crime groups has led to several arrests. Twenty-four suspects have been arrested in the United States and Canada in one of the largest crackdowns on criminal syndicates accused of murder, drug trafficking, and extortion in recent years. The operation was announced by the United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of California after a multi-year investigation with American, Canadian, and European law enforcement agencies.
Arrests and indictments
37 defendants charged
The operation has resulted in three separate indictments charging 37 defendants in total. Among those arrested are 13 suspects from the United States, including 11 from California, one from Indiana, and one from Georgia. Three arrests were also made in Canada and one in Spain. Seven defendants were already in custody before the operation while authorities continue to search for 10 fugitives believed to be located across the US, India, and Europe.
Evidence collected
Major blow to criminal organizations
The operation also saw the seizure of around one metric ton of cocaine, one kilogram of heroin, nearly $40,000 in cash, and a dozen firearms. Search warrants were executed at dozens of locations, including 23 properties in the Sacramento area and 11 across Los Angeles. The investigation is said to be a major blow to sophisticated criminal organizations that allegedly used violence, intimidation, and international drug trafficking to build influence within Indian diaspora communities worldwide.
Crime syndicate
Lawrence Bishnoi's alleged role
One of the most serious allegations is against the Bishnoi criminal enterprise, led by Lawrence Bishnoi, a 33-year-old gangster currently imprisoned in India. Federal prosecutors allege that Bishnoi directed an international criminal network from inside prison using contraband mobile phones and encrypted internet communication devices. The indictment alleges that he cultivated a public image as a nationalist and religious figure while secretly overseeing a sprawling criminal enterprise involved in political assassinations, murders, kidnappings, extortion, drug trafficking, and human smuggling.
Assassination plot
Bishnoi linked to Nijjar assassination
Among the charges against Bishnoi is the alleged orchestration of the June 18, 2023, assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia. Prosecutors allege Bishnoi and his North American lieutenant, Satinderjeet Singh (aka "Goldy Brar"), ordered the killing. Nijjar's murder had strained India-Canada ties after then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought to link the government in New Delhi to the murder. India had dismissed these allegations as "absurd" and "motivated."
Global effort
Operation highlights global effort against organized crime
Canadian authorities designated the Bishnoi organization as a terrorist entity in 2025 due to its alleged involvement in politically motivated violence. The operation was a result of unprecedented international cooperation against organized crime. It involved multiple agencies, including the FBI, Los Angeles Police Department, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and Spain's Guardia Civil, among others. If convicted, many face mandatory minimum federal prison sentences ranging from 10 years to life imprisonment with several counts carrying potential life sentences.