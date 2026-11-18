Major storm leaves over 8,000 SMUD customers in Sacramento powerless
A major storm just swept through California, leaving more than 8,000 Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) customers without electricity Wednesday morning on Nov. 18, 2026, mainly around Downtown and East Sacramento.
Wind gusts were potentially reaching 89km/h, and by 8:20am. thousands were still waiting for the lights to come back on.
California storm: snow, outages, possible flooding
It's not just Sacramento feeling it: Bay Area residents saw scattered outages too.
Up in the Sierra Nevada, forecasters say up to 5 feet of snow could fall by Friday, making travel a headache.
Down south in L.A. and San Diego, people are bracing for heavy rain and possible flooding.
Authorities are urging everyone to prepare for longer outages and keep an eye on weather alerts.