Makkah Defense Alliance calls Riyadh emergency session after Houthi attacks
World
Pakistan, Turkiye, and Saudi Arabia, partners in the Makkah Defense Alliance, are holding an emergency session in Riyadh next week.
This comes after recent Houthi attacks on Saudi soil, including a strike on a Medina power plant.
The meeting was announced by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who said it's all about tackling these new security challenges together.
Alliance leaders met to boost cooperation
Military leaders from the alliance already met last week to boost cooperation.
There is also talk of expanding the group, with at least six countries showing interest.
The alliance says its main goal is to keep the region stable and peaceful by working as a team against threats.