Malaysia international school 16-year-old student arrested after live-streamed ax attack
World
A 16-year-old student at an international school in Malaysia was arrested after allegedly attacking a teacher with an ax and live-streaming the attack.
The video, which has since been removed, showed the student with a phone tied to his head in a bathroom, then rushing toward a hallway, and the teacher trying to protect herself.
Teacher recovering, student released on bail
Police responded quickly, and thankfully, the teacher only had a minor hand injury and is recovering.
The school evacuated everyone safely, and no one else was hurt.
The student was no longer enrolled and released on police bail while investigations continue.
The school says they're fully cooperating with authorities to figure out what led up to this incident.