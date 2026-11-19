Malaysia requires visas for Indian travelers from January 1 2027
Planning a trip to Malaysia next year? Heads up: starting January 1, 2027, Indian travelers will need to get a visa before arrival.
The new rule was just announced, but you can start applying online via the MyVISA portal from December 1 this year, so there's plenty of time to sort things out.
Malaysia enforces visa expiry, insurance recommended
visa applications stuck in "New Application" or "Pending Payment" for over seven working days will automatically expire from October 1, 2026; no refunds on processing fees.
Also, Malaysia strongly recommends getting medical insurance (it suggests MyTripPass) so you're covered for any health costs while visiting.