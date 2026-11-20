Malaysia to resettle 10,000 Rohingya refugees in Turkiye offering TVET
Malaysia just announced it will resettle 10,000 Rohingya refugees in Turkiye.
The plan includes helping them pick up practical job skills through a structured skills training program (TVET), so they can start fresh and find work once they arrive.
Malaysia's resettlement follows ICJ genocide ruling
This move comes right after the International Court of Justice said that Myanmar committed genocide against the ethnic minority and called for safe passage for refugees.
Even though Malaysia doesn't officially recognize refugees under international law, it's taking steps to help its large Rohingya community build safer futures, this time, with a little help from Turkiye.