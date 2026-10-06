Man, 22, arrested in London over RAF Fairford terror plot

A 22-year-old man was arrested in London on Tuesday, suspected of being part of a terror plot targeting RAF Fairford, a U.S.-run base in England that's hosted US bombers used for strikes on Iran this year.

This is the seventh arrest tied to the case; earlier suspects, including five Britons and one British-Iranian, have all been released on bail.

Police had previously evacuated residents near the base; later, they said they had found a quantity of gasoline in three vans linked to the five suspects, but no explosives turned up.