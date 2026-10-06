Man, 22, arrested in London over RAF Fairford terror plot
A 22-year-old man was arrested in London on Tuesday, suspected of being part of a terror plot targeting RAF Fairford, a U.S.-run base in England that's hosted US bombers used for strikes on Iran this year.
This is the seventh arrest tied to the case; earlier suspects, including five Britons and one British-Iranian, have all been released on bail.
Police had previously evacuated residents near the base; later, they said they had found a quantity of gasoline in three vans linked to the five suspects, but no explosives turned up.
Andy Burnham hints Iranian involvement
Prime Minister Andy Burnham has hinted at possible Iranian involvement, though Iran denies it.
With security risks rising, President Trump confirmed that US bombers have been moved from Fairford.
The incident comes as the UK faces more threats linked to hostile actions from both Iran and Russia, highlighting just how tense things are getting behind the scenes.