The tornado reached wind speeds of 260km/h

Man sucked out of 12th-floor apartment amid tornado in China

By Chanshimla Varah 04:06 pm Jul 07, 202604:06 pm

What's the story

A powerful tornado struck China's Hubei province on Monday evening, killing at least 11 people and injuring over 331 others. The storm reached wind speeds of up to 260km per hour (160 miles per hour). Huanggang city was one of the worst-hit areas, with a 30-year-old man being sucked out of his 12th-floor apartment by the tornado. His belongings, including a sofa and cabinets, were also swept away. The man is now in intensive care at a hospital.