Man arrested after climbing Eiffel Tower to hang US flag
What's the story
A man was arrested on July 4 after he climbed the Eiffel Tower in Paris to hang a United States flag. The incident took place between the second and third floors of the iconic landmark. The climber's actions came as America celebrated its 250th Independence Day. Police said the climber gave no explanation for his motives. But online speculation suggested it could be linked to America's Independence Day celebrations.
Emergency measures
Climber arrested for endangering lives
The climber was spotted around 3:45pm making his way up the tower. He reached the third floor, approximately 906ft above ground, before being arrested by police for "endangering the lives of others." The incident prompted an immediate emergency response with authorities evacuating the forecourt and parts of the tower as a precautionary measure. The American flag was later removed by French authorities and security personnel.
Twitter Post
Video shows climb
🇫🇷 A man free-climbed the Eiffel Tower yesterday to hang a giant American flag, on the exact day the U.S. turned 250.— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 5, 2026
Police evacuated 2 levels and the forecourt while they pulled him down and removed the flag.
His version of a birthday tribute.
Writer: Julie…
Landmark details
More about the iconic tower
The Eiffel Tower is a global icon of France and one of the most recognizable structures in the world. Built by engineer Gustave Eiffel for the 1889 World's Fair, it was initially criticized but has become a beloved symbol of Paris. The tower attracts nearly seven million visitors annually and stands at a height of 324 meters (1,063 feet).