Man impersonates FBI agent to free CEO killer Luigi Mangione 

In a bizarre incident, a man impersonated a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent in an attempt to free Luigi Mangione from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. The suspect, Mark Anderson (36), hailing from Mankato, Minnesota, was arrested after he approached jail officers with a fake court order for Mangione's release. The pizzeria worker allegedly said he had paperwork that had been "signed by a judge" to free the killer of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

Legal proceedings Anderson's arrest and charges Upon searching Anderson's bag, officers discovered a barbecue fork and a circular steel blade resembling a pizza cutter. He was promptly arrested and charged with impersonating an FBI agent. At his first court appearance, Anderson was ordered to be held without bail by Magistrate Judge Taryn Merkl, who deemed him a flight risk due to previous arrests in the Bronx for allegedly illegally carrying weapons.

Court arguments Anderson's mental health and Mangione's upcoming trial Anderson's court-appointed lawyer, Michael Weil, argued that his client was mentally ill and needed treatment. However, this argument was rejected by the magistrate. The incident comes just days before Mangione's pre-trial conference in Manhattan federal court for allegedly killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on December 4, 2024.

