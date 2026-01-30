Man impersonates FBI agent to free CEO killer Luigi Mangione
What's the story
In a bizarre incident, a man impersonated a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent in an attempt to free Luigi Mangione from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. The suspect, Mark Anderson (36), hailing from Mankato, Minnesota, was arrested after he approached jail officers with a fake court order for Mangione's release. The pizzeria worker allegedly said he had paperwork that had been "signed by a judge" to free the killer of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.
Legal proceedings
Anderson's arrest and charges
Upon searching Anderson's bag, officers discovered a barbecue fork and a circular steel blade resembling a pizza cutter. He was promptly arrested and charged with impersonating an FBI agent. At his first court appearance, Anderson was ordered to be held without bail by Magistrate Judge Taryn Merkl, who deemed him a flight risk due to previous arrests in the Bronx for allegedly illegally carrying weapons.
Court arguments
Anderson's mental health and Mangione's upcoming trial
Anderson's court-appointed lawyer, Michael Weil, argued that his client was mentally ill and needed treatment. However, this argument was rejected by the magistrate. The incident comes just days before Mangione's pre-trial conference in Manhattan federal court for allegedly killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on December 4, 2024.
Case details
Mangione's charges
Mangione, a University of Pennsylvania graduate, is charged with executing Thompson on a Midtown sidewalk outside the healthcare giant's annual investor conference. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, he risks a life sentence without the possibility of parole, according to the Manhattan District Attorney. He also faces a parallel federal case with the possibility of the death penalty.