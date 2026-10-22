Man with nunchucks makes threats at Hannah Beazley's Perth office
A man armed with nunchucks walked into the Perth office of Australian lawmaker Hannah Beazley on Wednesday and made threats. Luckily, Beazley was not there at the time.
Police arrested the 56-year-old suspect and charged him with causing fear and making unlawful threats.
This happened just days after another MP, Helen Haines, was critically injured when a man repeatedly hit her with a car, leaving her in critical condition and surgeons amputating both legs.
Safety concerns for Australian women politicians
These back-to-back incidents have sparked real worries about safety for women in Australian politics, especially since nearly half of federal lawmakers are women now.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called for respectful debate without violence while a recent briefing highlighted how women politicians face unique risks, including rising online abuse and misogynistic threats.
Haines remained in critical condition in the hospital after her attack.