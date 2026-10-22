Man with nunchucks makes threats at Hannah Beazley's Perth office

A man armed with nunchucks walked into the Perth office of Australian lawmaker Hannah Beazley on Wednesday and made threats. Luckily, Beazley was not there at the time.

Police arrested the 56-year-old suspect and charged him with causing fear and making unlawful threats.

This happened just days after another MP, Helen Haines, was critically injured when a man repeatedly hit her with a car, leaving her in critical condition and surgeons amputating both legs.