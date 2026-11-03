Manchester husband admits 62 charges including rape and drugging
A disturbing case from Manchester has revealed that a man secretly drugged and raped his wife over two decades, while also involving other men in the abuse.
The husband admitted to 62 charges, including rape and drugging, after police uncovered more than 1 million images and videos on his phone.
Nine men are now on trial for their roles.
Prosecutors say wife repeatedly drugged
To everyone around them, the couple seemed completely normal. The wife (now in her 60s) had no idea what was happening to her, believing she hadn't had sex with her husband in nine years.
Prosecutors say she was repeatedly drugged, making her unaware of the assaults.
The case has sparked serious conversations across the UK about how such organized abuse can go unnoticed for so long, and what needs to change to prevent it.