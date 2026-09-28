Maninder Sidhu expected to visit India in October for CEPA
Canada's Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu is expected to visit India in mid-October, aiming to finalize a big trade agreement called the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with India.
Both sides want to get it done before Prime Minister Modi visits Canada in December.
The next round of talks happens October 5 in Canada, followed by Sidhu is expected to meet commerce minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi soon after the fifth round.
Canada-India aim $70 billion trade
Most issues are sorted, but a few key points still need top-level decisions.
Talks started just this March, but have moved fast, with both countries eager to strengthen economic ties.
Their goal? More than double trade from $30.4 billion last year to $70 billion by 2030.
Right now, Canada exports $3.9 billion worth of goods to India and imports $9.7 billion, so there's plenty of room for growth if this deal goes through.