Maninder Sidhu expected to visit India in October for CEPA

Canada's Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu is expected to visit India in mid-October, aiming to finalize a big trade agreement called the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with India.

Both sides want to get it done before Prime Minister Modi visits Canada in December.

The next round of talks happens October 5 in Canada, followed by Sidhu is expected to meet commerce minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi soon after the fifth round.