Many Norwegians call to suspend Nobel Peace Prize until 2029
Many Norwegians have called for the Nobel Peace Prize to be suspended until 2029, mainly because people worry that giving it out while Donald Trump is president could actually set back peace efforts.
The debate is heating up just as this year's winner is about to be announced.
Even though Trump says he's helped solve global conflicts, a lot of those issues are still ongoing.
Henrik Syse: Trump candidacy divides opinion
Trump's possible candidacy has sparked some tough questions.
Henrik Syse, a research professor at the Peace Research Institute Oslo and vice-chair of the Nobel Peace Prize committee, points out that talk about Trump getting the prize has died down lately, but his time in office still divides opinion.
Plus, Trump himself has criticized the Nobel Committee, hinting that being overlooked could stir up diplomatic drama.