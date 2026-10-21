Marco Rubio calls India's protests domestic matter, dismisses U.N. experts
World
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the recent protests in India a "domestic political matter" and brushed aside criticism from U.N. experts, joking that "The UN experts, or is that an oxymoron?"
He said these issues should be settled within India's democracy.
Barkha Tamrakar defends India's human rights
Rubio highlighted that peaceful protest is key to any democracy, but drew a line between protests and riots.
Meanwhile, Indian diplomat Barkha Tamrakar pushed back at the U.N. saying India protects human rights under its constitution and warning against double standards.