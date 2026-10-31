Marco Rubio calls Iran 'centre of instability' at Quad meeting
World
At the Quad foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Iran the "center of instability throughout the Middle East."
He pointed to Iran's support for groups like Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iranian-backed militias as fueling unrest across the region.
Quad urges dialogue amid Iran disruptions
Rubio also highlighted that Iran's actions, like targeting commercial ships, have disrupted things globally, even affecting Indian sailors and energy supplies.
While tensions are high, he said the Quad (the US India, Japan, and Australia) is pushing for peaceful solutions and more open conversations instead of confrontation.