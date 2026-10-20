Marco Rubio condemns alleged plot targeting Indian community near Chicago
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has strongly condemned an alleged plot targeting the Indian community, including an attempted attack on a Hindu temple near Chicago.
He called the suspect "stupid," "dumb," "ignorant" or "hateful," and pointed out that this kind of behavior isn't just an American problem. It happens in other places too.
His comments come amid concerns about anti-Indian sentiment and an alleged plot to attack a Hindu temple near Chicago.
Sri Venkateswara Temple attack stopped
The attack was stopped when a teenager's gun allegedly jammed and failed to fire at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Aurora; he's now facing charges for making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of weapons.
Visiting India, Rubio reassured that most Americans stand against this kind of hate and support victims.
Meanwhile, Indian officials have asked US authorities to make sure Indian nationals stay safe as these issues continue.