Marco Rubio jokes at Mumbai Freedom 250 about embassy parties
World
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio brought some humor to Mumbai's Freedom 250 event, joking about how often the US embassy throws parties in India.
His lighthearted comment, "You can't celebrate 251 the same way. It's just not the same ring to it. But it is an honor to be back." got a good laugh from the crowd as they celebrated 250 years of American independence.
Rubio meets S. Jaishankar on Indo-Pacific
Beyond the jokes, Rubio's visit was all about deepening U.S.-India relations.
He met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to talk trade, energy, defense, and tech partnerships.
Rubio also said the Indo-Pacific region would play a defining role in shaping the course of the 21st century, underlining why both countries are working to boost their partnership even further.