Marco Rubio says Iran won't get nuclear weapon under Trump
World
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Iran won't be getting a nuclear weapon under President Donald Trump.
Speaking alongside Greece's foreign minister in Athens, Rubio made it clear that stopping Iran from going nuclear is a top US priority right now.
Rubio seeks assurances against nuclear weapons
Rubio didn't lay out exact rules for what Iran can and can't do, but he stressed that any new agreement has to guarantee Iran stays away from building nuclear weapons.
He was asked about the possibility of a future agreement that could allow Iran to retain some uranium-enrichment capabilities, but insisted the US needs assurances that Iran could not acquire a nuclear weapon before making any deal.