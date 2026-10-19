Marco Rubio visits India Oct 20, acknowledges Russian oil challenge
World
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit India on October 20, and he's openly acknowledged how tough it is for India to swap out Russian oil for other options.
Speaking from Uzbekistan, Rubio pointed out that geography makes these choices even trickier.
His remarks suggest the US might be rethinking its approach, showing more understanding toward India's unique energy needs.
US pauses Russian oil sanctions
Rubio's trip lines up with sensitive trade negotiations.
The US recently put a 60-day pause on sanctions tied to Russian oil imports, giving India some breathing room and allowing US officials to assess the measure's global impact.
This move highlights the careful balancing act between energy security and international politics right now.