Rubio to visit India soon to 'build even stronger ties'

United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, has expressed his excitement over the upcoming visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The visit, he said, is expected to further strengthen the already strong partnership between the two countries. In a post on social media platform X , Gor referred to Rubio as a "good friend" and emphasized Washington's commitment to its relationship with New Delhi. Rubio's visit will be his first official trip to India as Secretary of State.

Diplomatic significance Rubio's 1st official trip to India "The United States deeply values our growing partnership with India, and we are excited to build even stronger ties that will benefit both our nations and the world," Gor shared. A major highlight of the visit will be his participation in a ministerial-level Quad meeting. "We're looking forward to hosting a ministerial-level Quad meeting in India. India is vitally important to us and an incredible partner. The President also shares a strong relationship with your Prime Minister."

Partnership progress 'Big-ticket items' in US-India partnership on the anvil Gor described the current trajectory of the US-India partnership as being on an "incredible footing." He hinted at major breakthroughs in bilateral cooperation, saying that "big-ticket items" will be announced soon. "I just came back from Washington, where I met with the entire cabinet, so we do have some big-ticket items that will be announced over the next few days, over the next few weeks," he said.

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