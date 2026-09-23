Mark Carney seeks Canada India trade deal by G-20 summit
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is hoping to wrap up a trade agreement with India by the G-20 summit in December.
He shared this at the United Nations, mentioning that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Canada around that time.
The talks are part of Carney's push to give Canada more trading partners beyond just the United States.
Carney seeks European Union associate membership
Carney's strategy doesn't stop with India: he's also working on closer ties with Europe, even suggesting Canada become an associate member of the European Union.
He also recently signed a deal with China earlier this year allowing a limited number of Chinese electric vehicles into Canada at a sharply reduced tariff in exchange for China lowering tariffs on Canadian canola.
All these moves aim to boost Canada's global connections after some rocky moments in international relations.