Masked gunmen kill 19-year-old Vana-Reese Schuster-Togiatau outside Fitzy's Loganholme

Detective Inspector Ian Galpin shared his condolences with Vana-Reese's family and called the attack, "I'd ask our community to reflect on the fact that a 19-year-old woman, in the prime of her life, was simply going out for a night out with friends and has had her life taken from her in the most cowardly way."

About 80 officers are now working the case, and police are asking anyone who saw or knows anything to come forward.

The family has asked for privacy as they grieve.