Masked Israeli settlers attack Palestinians during Abu Falah olive harvest
World
On Friday, about 80 masked Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians in Abu Falah during the olive harvest, burning trees and throwing rocks.
Two people were hurt, including Heidi Levine from The Washington Post.
Israeli military jeeps were there, and tear gas was fired at Palestinians.
At least 170 similar incidents reported
This attack is just one of at least 170 similar incidents since late September, all happening during the crucial olive harvest season.
Many say these attacks are linked to Prime Minister Netanyahu's push for more settlements.
Despite global criticism, little has changed on the ground: tensions keep rising as violence spreads to nearby villages too.