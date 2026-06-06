US blames Britain for handling of Southampton murder case
What's the story
United States President JD Vance has blamed Britain's handling of the case after the murder of a white student by a Sikh man. The incident involved 18-year-old Henry Nowak, who was stabbed by 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa in Southampton last December. Digwa initially misled police into believing he was the victim and accused Nowak of racial insults.
Criticism voiced
Vance slams Britain's handling of the case
Vance, a vocal critic of European migration policies, slammed Britain's handling of the case. He said, "Henry Nowak died the same way a civilization dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him and accused of hate crimes he did not commit." The incident has also drawn attention from US tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has repeatedly addressed the police response on his platform X.
Call to action
US State Department condemns 'ideological conditioning'
Vance also called for "righteous anger" over the incident, saying Nowak's murder is both tragic and enraging. He blamed European elites for not standing against what he termed as "mass invasion of migrants." The US State Department has also condemned what it called "ideological conditioning and two-tiered policing" in this case.
Government response
British government rejects US intervention
The British government has rejected US intervention in the case, with a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer accusing outsiders of trying to interfere in their democracy. The spokesperson also said that Nowak's family didn't want his death used to create further division or tension. Starmer himself accused Musk of "trying to whip up division" in Britain over this incident.