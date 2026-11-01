Mass protests in France over rising living costs, 70,000 police

France saw massive protests on Saturday as more than 320,000 people hit the streets to speak out against rising living costs and struggling public services.

Things got heated in cities like Paris, Lyon, and Marseille, with clashes between demonstrators and police.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez called the violence, especially a Molotov cocktail attack on a riot police officer, "attempted murder."

To keep things under control, authorities brought in 70,000 police officers and gendarmes, including elite units, across France.