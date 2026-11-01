Mass protests in France over rising living costs, 70,000 police
France saw massive protests on Saturday as more than 320,000 people hit the streets to speak out against rising living costs and struggling public services.
Things got heated in cities like Paris, Lyon, and Marseille, with clashes between demonstrators and police.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez called the violence, especially a Molotov cocktail attack on a riot police officer, "attempted murder."
To keep things under control, authorities brought in 70,000 police officers and gendarmes, including elite units, across France.
France arrests and German unrest
French police used tear gas and water cannons as protests escalated, leading to 511 arrests nationwide.
Meanwhile, in Germany, youth-led rallies demanding better living conditions also turned tense.
Demonstrators set off fireworks in Frankfurt and allegedly targeted officers with fireworks in Cologne, prompting police there to respond with water cannons.
At least two shops were looted in Frankfurt as clashes broke out in Berlin and Hamburg, showing just how widespread the frustration has become.