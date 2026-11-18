Mass protests sweep France, Slovakia and Spain over living costs
Europe saw major protests in France, Slovakia, and Spain, as thousands took to the streets.
In France alone, at least 146,000 people rallied for better wages and relief from soaring living costs after talks with the government broke down.
Union-led strikes added to the momentum.
Slovakia protests oppose pro-Russian policies
It's not just France feeling the pressure: Slovakia's demonstrations marked both frustration with pro-Russian policies and a nod to their Velvet Revolution anniversary.
Meanwhile, Portugal and Spain also saw huge crowds protesting high housing costs and economic struggles.
Across these countries, protesters are calling out for real change on issues that hit close to home: paychecks that stretch further and a shot at affordable living.