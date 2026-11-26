Massive explosion at Bangkok oil depot; residents told to evacuate
What's the story
A massive explosion rocked an oil depot in Bangkok on Thursday, sending flames and thick black smoke into the sky. The Bangchak oil depot is located in eastern Bangkok and operated by Thai energy conglomerate Bangchak Corporation. Reporters from AFP a few kilometers away said they felt their doors shake from the blast.
Safety measures
Evacuation order issued for people living nearby
The Bangna District Office has issued an evacuation order for people living nearby.
"An explosion has occurred at the Bangchak oil depot. For their own safety, members of the public in the vicinity are urged to evacuate the area immediately," it said on its Facebook page.
There are no immediate reports of casualties or injuries from this incident.
Firefighters and rescue teams are currently at the scene trying to control the fire. The cause of the explosion is still unknown.