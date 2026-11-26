The Bangna District Office has issued an evacuation order for people living nearby.

"An explosion has occurred at the Bangchak oil depot. For their own safety, members of the public in the vicinity are urged to evacuate the area immediately," it said on its Facebook page.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or injuries from this incident.

Firefighters and rescue teams are currently at the scene trying to control the fire. The cause of the explosion is still unknown.