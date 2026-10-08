Mayor Zohran Mamdani heckled at Union Square vigil for victims
World
Mayor Zohran Mamdani was heckled by protesters during a candlelight vigil in Union Square, which was meant to honor victims of the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict.
The event turned tense as some of the keffiyeh-clad protesters shouted "You coward!" and "Shame on you," pressing Mamdani to clarify his stance on the issue.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani stayed calm
Earlier that day, protesters outside City Hall accused Mayor Zohran Mamdani of "betrayal" of Palestinian causes with taking office.
The group then moved to the vigil, making their frustrations clear and demanding he "take a stand."
Despite the pressure, Mamdani stayed calm.