Md Rashed Khan alleges JeI met senior Indian intelligence official
A political stir kicked off in Bangladesh after Tarique Rahman's special assistant Md Rashed Khan claimed on Facebook that JeI secretary general Mia Golam Parwar secretly met a senior Indian intelligence official.
Khan suggested this could signal a conspiracy against the state and even hinted at JeI possibly teaming up with Awami League.
JeI calls claims baseless, questions motives
JeI quickly shot down the accusations, calling them baseless and questioning the motives behind them.
The party said it conducts its political activities through constitutional and systematic means and pointed out that "Meeting an Indian diplomat and meeting a senior Indian intelligence official are not the same thing," he wrote.
This all comes as Rahman has been warning about efforts to destabilize Bangladesh, keeping political tensions high.