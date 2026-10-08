Mecca Defence Alliance activated, Turkish opposition warns of Yemen involvement
The Mecca Defence Alliance was activated with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey, promising quick military support if Saudi territories are threatened.
Opposition parties aren't happy: they worry this move could pull Turkey into Yemen's conflict and say sending troops abroad without parliament's okay is a "constitutional crime."
Ozgur Ozel, Turhan Comez seek oversight
New Party leader Ozgur Ozel and IYI Party lawmaker Turhan Comez are pressing for proper legal oversight, pointing out that any deployment of Turkish troops on foreign soil would need parliamentary authorisation under the Turkish constitution.
Even so, Ankara has already maintained technical teams, air defense systems and electronic warfare equipment in Saudi Arabia since last year to protect critical infrastructure, including energy facilities.