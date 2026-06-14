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Home / News / World News / Oman: India-flagged ship sinks, US Navy aircraft rescues crew members
Oman: India-flagged ship sinks, US Navy aircraft rescues crew members
The vessel had 14 Indian crew members on board

Oman: India-flagged ship sinks, US Navy aircraft rescues crew members

By Snehil Singh
Jun 14, 2026
06:11 pm
What's the story

The India-flagged mechanized sailing vessel (MSV) Virat 1 sank off the coast of Oman on Sunday after suffering an engine failure. The incident took place around 80 nautical miles east of Ras Al Hadd, Oman. The vessel had 14 Indian crew members on board and started taking on water before sinking.

Rescue efforts

US Navy aircraft drops life raft

The United States Navy was informed of the distress and immediately informed shore authorities. A US Navy P-8 maritime patrol aircraft was dispatched to the scene, dropping a life raft near Virat 1 and overseeing the crew's evacuation. The US Navy also sought help from MV Jabal Ali 9, a nearby St Kitts and Nevis-flagged merchant vessel.

Official confirmation

Indian embassy confirms incident

The Indian Embassy in Muscat confirmed the incident, stating: "The Mission has learnt of an incident involving an Indian Flagged Mechanized Sailing Vessel Virat 1, off the coast of Oman, reportedly embarked with 14 Indian crew." It added that search and rescue operations were being coordinated with Omani authorities and nearby vessels.

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Twitter Post

Statement by Indian Mission in Oman

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Incident details

Cause of engine failure unknown

The embassy later updated that the vessel had suffered an engine failure and the crew was safely transferred to a life raft. A rescue operation is now underway with ships in the vicinity under Omani coordination. The cause of the engine failure remains undisclosed, but it has prompted a major rescue operation involving Omani authorities and commercial vessels.

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