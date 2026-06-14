Oman: India-flagged ship sinks, US Navy aircraft rescues crew members
What's the story
The India-flagged mechanized sailing vessel (MSV) Virat 1 sank off the coast of Oman on Sunday after suffering an engine failure. The incident took place around 80 nautical miles east of Ras Al Hadd, Oman. The vessel had 14 Indian crew members on board and started taking on water before sinking.
Rescue efforts
US Navy aircraft drops life raft
The United States Navy was informed of the distress and immediately informed shore authorities. A US Navy P-8 maritime patrol aircraft was dispatched to the scene, dropping a life raft near Virat 1 and overseeing the crew's evacuation. The US Navy also sought help from MV Jabal Ali 9, a nearby St Kitts and Nevis-flagged merchant vessel.
Official confirmation
Indian embassy confirms incident
The Indian Embassy in Muscat confirmed the incident, stating: "The Mission has learnt of an incident involving an Indian Flagged Mechanized Sailing Vessel Virat 1, off the coast of Oman, reportedly embarked with 14 Indian crew." It added that search and rescue operations were being coordinated with Omani authorities and nearby vessels.
Twitter Post
Statement by Indian Mission in Oman
The Mission has learnt of an incident involving an Indian Flagged Mechanised Sailing Vessel Virat 1, off the coast of Oman, reportedly embarked with 14 Indian crew. Search and Rescue is being coordinated with the Omani authorities and vessels in vicinity of the incident.— India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 14, 2026
Incident details
Cause of engine failure unknown
The embassy later updated that the vessel had suffered an engine failure and the crew was safely transferred to a life raft. A rescue operation is now underway with ships in the vicinity under Omani coordination. The cause of the engine failure remains undisclosed, but it has prompted a major rescue operation involving Omani authorities and commercial vessels.