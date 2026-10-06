Medical plane from Bermuda to Boston vanishes with 6 aboard
World
A medical plane flying from Bermuda to Boston vanished over the Atlantic early on October 3, with six people on board.
The plane lost contact around 2:00am and no one has heard from them since.
US Coast Guard suspends Atlantic search
The US Coast Guard has suspended its search after searching nonstop but has not found the plane or the six people on board yet.
Some debris linked to the aircraft was found by a civilian ship, giving investigators a possible lead.
Authorities in Canada and Bermuda are working together as they look for answers and support those affected.