South Korea nominates 1st female prime minister in 2 decades

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Han expected to lead South Korea's AI transformation

Before her current role, Han was the CEO of South Korean tech giant Naver. She is now expected to spearhead the country's artificial intelligence (AI) transformation. This was announced by Kang Hoon-sik, South Korea's presidential Chief of Staff, during a press briefing. He said, "Han will be able to transform South Korea's economic growth—driven by the semiconductor boom and rising exports—into inclusive growth that reaches everyone, including small and medium-sized enterprises."