South Korea nominates 1st female prime minister in 2 decades
What's the story
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has nominated Han Seongsook, the current Minister for Small and Medium Enterprises and Startups, as the new Prime Minister. If approved by Parliament, Han will be South Korea's first female Prime Minister in two decades. The appointment comes as a significant step toward gender representation in the country's political landscape.
Profile
Han expected to lead South Korea's AI transformation
Before her current role, Han was the CEO of South Korean tech giant Naver. She is now expected to spearhead the country's artificial intelligence (AI) transformation. This was announced by Kang Hoon-sik, South Korea's presidential Chief of Staff, during a press briefing. He said, "Han will be able to transform South Korea's economic growth—driven by the semiconductor boom and rising exports—into inclusive growth that reaches everyone, including small and medium-sized enterprises."
Position
Significance of the appointment
The Prime Minister's position in South Korea is mostly ceremonial and administrative, under the country's presidential system. If her appointment is confirmed by Parliament, it would mark a major milestone for gender equality in South Korea's political arena.