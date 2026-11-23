Mega El Nino declared with record 18°F warming near Galapagos
A Mega El Nino has just been declared, with ocean temperatures soaring a record 18 degrees Fahrenheit above normal near the Galapagos and Peru.
Meteorologists say this is unlike anything seen before, and experts warn it could get even stronger by January, more than six times that of a typical El Nino between November and January.
This could mean more wildfires, messed-up monsoons, and big changes for marine life.
Scientists fear surpassing 1877 El Nino
Scientists are worried this event might top the infamous 1877 El Nino that was blamed for the deaths of 50 million people, 3-4% of the global population at the time.
The Climate Impact Lab projects 920,000 additional heat-related deaths worldwide between June 2026 and April 2027 due to El Nino.
It's a wake-up call for urgent action as climate extremes become harder to ignore.