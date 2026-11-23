A Mega El Nino has just been declared, with ocean temperatures soaring a record 18 degrees Fahrenheit above normal near the Galapagos and Peru.

Meteorologists say this is unlike anything seen before, and experts warn it could get even stronger by January, more than six times that of a typical El Nino between November and January.

This could mean more wildfires, messed-up monsoons, and big changes for marine life.