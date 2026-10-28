Why are Meghan, Harry taking a break from social media?
What's the story
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly taking a break from social media for mental health reasons, following the recent child pornography allegations against Markle's father, Thomas Markle Sr. Royal journalist Andrea Caamano revealed to Page Six that the couple has a team managing their social media accounts. "They have people who help manage and publish content on their behalf, allowing them to take a step back from social media for the sake of their mental health," Caamano said.
Social media plans
Markle expected to resume social media activity soon
Despite the temporary break, Caamano thinks Markle will be back on social media.
"I also expect Meghan to resume her social media activity soon and give an insight into what has brought her joy in the past few weeks," she said.
The journalist clarified that the couple's recent trip out of the UK with their children was not a deliberate escape from the scandal but coincided with their half-term holidays.
Emotional support
Markle's friends reaching out to support her during tough time
Caamano revealed, "Many friends, both in the UK and abroad, have been reaching out to offer their support."
"A friend told us this week that Meghan is incredibly upset," she said, adding that she is being supported by those closest to her.
The royal commentator also mentioned that the family is expected to return to their home in the UK toward the end of the week.
Career focus
Markle busy expanding As Ever amid family drama
Despite the scandal involving her father, Caamano believes Markle will quickly return to her professional commitments.
"Meghan's focus remains very much on her family and her professional projects," she said.
"She has been busy expanding As Ever, and we have also heard recently that she has been looking at scripts as she explores a possible return to acting."
She is also set to appear on Junior MasterChef Australia.
Scandal details
What is the Thomas Sr. controversy?
The scandal erupted when Thomas Sr., 82, was reportedly discovered with "hundreds, if not thousands" of child sexual abuse images and videos by his son, Thomas Jr.
The elder Markle has vehemently denied the accusations, calling them "sick lies."
His daughter Samantha has also stood by him, accusing Thomas Jr. of fabricating the claims for "revenge."
Markle has been estranged from her father since 2018 and has claimed she was aware of the "deeply distressing" allegations for years.