'Everyone's exhausted': Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's neighbors avoiding them?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly facing a chilly reception from their neighbors in Montecito, California. A source told Page Six that the couple's neighbors are "avoiding them" and "no one wants to be seen with them." The source added that this cold reception has been building up over the years and isn't just a reaction to recent negative media coverage.

Source 'It's just a growing awareness...' The source further elaborated, saying, "It's not hate. It's just a growing awareness that they're takers with zero self-awareness. Everyone's exhausted by them." This comes after a Variety article claimed Netflix boss Ted Sarandos avoided calls with the former royal without a lawyer present. However, both Netflix and Markle's attorney have called these claims "absolutely inaccurate" and "blatantly false." The two parties are also working on a polo drama, as recently reported by Deadline.

Community ties Sussexes have great relationship with their neighbors, claims source Despite the reported cold shoulder, another insider close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex insisted, "They have a great relationship with their neighbors and love their community." The couple purchased their $14.65 million Montecito mansion in 2020. A spokesperson had told Vogue at the time, "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as them for a family."

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