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Meghan Markle, kids set to join Prince Harry in UK
Markle and her kids will not make any public appearances

Meghan Markle, kids set to join Prince Harry in UK

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 10, 2026
12:51 pm
What's the story

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has reportedly changed her mind and will now be traveling to the UK with her children. The decision comes after previous reports suggested that she would not be bringing their kids due to security concerns. A source told Page Six that Markle and her children, Prince Archie (seven) and Princess Lilibet (five), will arrive in London but will not be making any public appearances.

Family itinerary

Plans to visit Princess Diana's burial site and more

During their stay in the UK, the family plans to visit Princess Diana's burial site at Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire. Prince Harry is also trying to arrange a meeting between their children and King Charles III, who has been battling cancer. However, these plans are not confirmed yet, according to the insider.

Security issues

Security concerns were cited as reason for not bringing kids

Last month, it was reported that the couple might not bring their kids to London due to security concerns. They were denied security protection for their travels, which left Harry "distraught." A source told The Guardian that he didn't want his children to be "chased by paparazzi wherever they go from the moment they step off the plane." However, it seems these issues have been resolved or overlooked now.

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Event participation

Markle will not attend Invictus Games with Harry

Despite their visit, Markle will not be attending the Invictus Games event with Harry on Friday. This is in line with her decision to avoid public appearances during their stay in the UK. Meanwhile, Harry has already arrived in the UK and attended the premiere of his friend Misan Harriman's documentary Shoot the People. He also lost a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited the following day.

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