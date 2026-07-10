Meghan Markle, kids set to join Prince Harry in UK

Security issues

Security concerns were cited as reason for not bringing kids

Last month, it was reported that the couple might not bring their kids to London due to security concerns. They were denied security protection for their travels, which left Harry "distraught." A source told The Guardian that he didn't want his children to be "chased by paparazzi wherever they go from the moment they step off the plane." However, it seems these issues have been resolved or overlooked now.