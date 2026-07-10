Meghan Markle, kids set to join Prince Harry in UK
What's the story
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has reportedly changed her mind and will now be traveling to the UK with her children. The decision comes after previous reports suggested that she would not be bringing their kids due to security concerns. A source told Page Six that Markle and her children, Prince Archie (seven) and Princess Lilibet (five), will arrive in London but will not be making any public appearances.
Family itinerary
Plans to visit Princess Diana's burial site and more
During their stay in the UK, the family plans to visit Princess Diana's burial site at Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire. Prince Harry is also trying to arrange a meeting between their children and King Charles III, who has been battling cancer. However, these plans are not confirmed yet, according to the insider.
Security issues
Security concerns were cited as reason for not bringing kids
Last month, it was reported that the couple might not bring their kids to London due to security concerns. They were denied security protection for their travels, which left Harry "distraught." A source told The Guardian that he didn't want his children to be "chased by paparazzi wherever they go from the moment they step off the plane." However, it seems these issues have been resolved or overlooked now.
Event participation
Markle will not attend Invictus Games with Harry
Despite their visit, Markle will not be attending the Invictus Games event with Harry on Friday. This is in line with her decision to avoid public appearances during their stay in the UK. Meanwhile, Harry has already arrived in the UK and attended the premiere of his friend Misan Harriman's documentary Shoot the People. He also lost a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited the following day.