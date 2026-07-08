Prince Harry loses privacy case against 'Daily Mail' publisher 

Criticism

'Hard to understand or reconcile with common sense'

In his statement, Prince Harry criticized the ruling as a "complete reversal" of previous judges' positions on hacking claims. He said, "Generic findings about various private investigators that were held by the Courts in these parallel claims to have carried out unlawful activity at the very same time in relation to similar stories...and well-known individuals have been...wholly ignored." "The fact that this Court has chosen to dismiss them represents an inconsistency...which is hard to understand or reconcile with common sense."