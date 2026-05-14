Meghan Markle is now primary breadwinner for the Sussexes?
What's the story
Meghan Markle has become the primary breadwinner in her family with Prince Harry, sources told Page Six. The Duchess of Sussex is now focused on expanding her As Ever lifestyle brand after ending her partnership with Netflix. Meanwhile, Prince Harry continues his philanthropic work, but it reportedly doesn't generate much income for the family.
Financial strain
The Sussexes's annual expenses
Sources revealed "money is tight" for the Sussexes. The couple needs at least $6 million a year to cover their expenses in Montecito, California. A major chunk of this amount goes into private security and mortgage payments for their $15 million mansion. To ease financial pressure, Markle is banking on her wealthy female friends to help boost her finances.
Business decisions
Markle's fashion investments
Markle recently joined AI fashion platform OneOff as an investor and featured participant. This move allows her to earn a cut from sales of her outfits, including those worn during her Australia tour. While this decision has earned criticism for putting profits over philanthropy, it was reported that more than two dozen products from the tour sold out on OneOff.
Business developments
Paid retreat and Netflix fallout
During her Australian visit, Markle also hosted a paid retreat in Sydney. Her Netflix partnership ended after her show With Love, Meghan was canceled after two seasons. Sources claimed that she felt abandoned by Netflix staffers who were annoyed at having to rely on her for everything.
Work commitments
Harry's job at BetterUp
Harry is still listed as the chief impact officer at Silicon Valley startup BetterUp, earning a rumored $1 million salary. However, reports suggest his responsibilities are unclear and some staffers feel he does "zero things." Despite this, he remains committed to his Invictus Games project for wounded soldiers.