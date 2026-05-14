Meghan Markle is now primary breadwinner for the Sussexes?

Meghan Markle has become the primary breadwinner in her family with Prince Harry , sources told Page Six. The Duchess of Sussex is now focused on expanding her As Ever lifestyle brand after ending her partnership with Netflix. Meanwhile, Prince Harry continues his philanthropic work, but it reportedly doesn't generate much income for the family.

Financial strain The Sussexes's annual expenses Sources revealed "money is tight" for the Sussexes. The couple needs at least $6 million a year to cover their expenses in Montecito, California. A major chunk of this amount goes into private security and mortgage payments for their $15 million mansion. To ease financial pressure, Markle is banking on her wealthy female friends to help boost her finances.

Business decisions Markle's fashion investments Markle recently joined AI fashion platform OneOff as an investor and featured participant. This move allows her to earn a cut from sales of her outfits, including those worn during her Australia tour. While this decision has earned criticism for putting profits over philanthropy, it was reported that more than two dozen products from the tour sold out on OneOff.

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Business developments Paid retreat and Netflix fallout During her Australian visit, Markle also hosted a paid retreat in Sydney. Her Netflix partnership ended after her show With Love, Meghan was canceled after two seasons. Sources claimed that she felt abandoned by Netflix staffers who were annoyed at having to rely on her for everything.

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