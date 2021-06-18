Mehul Choksi remanded to state prison in Dominica

Mehul Choksi was arrested by Dominican authorities on May 24 for illegally entering the country

A magistrate court in Dominica on Thursday moved Mehul Choksi from police custody to state prison, his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said, but added that he would continue to remain in hospital as his medical condition deteriorated. His legal team had submitted a medical certificate at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital, where Choksi is undergoing treatment of mental stress and elevated blood pressure.

Details

His bail plea was earlier rejected by Dominica High Court

The change in custody is being seen as a ray of hope for India which has approached the Dominica High Court seeking to be impleaded as a party in the case filed by lawyers of Choksi whose bail plea was earlier rejected. Choksi is wanted in India in a case of loan fraud worth about Rs. 13,500 crore in the state-run Punjab National Bank.

Quote

Indian authorities have filed affidavits for his return to Antigua

"The CBI and the Ministry of External Affairs have sought to be impleaded in the habeas corpus matter, which seeks return of Choksi to Antigua and Barbuda, by filing two affidavits in the Dominica High Court," officials said.

Affidavits

If admitted, affidavits will help India's case in Dominica

"The CBI is likely to focus on establishing criminal culpability of Choksi, fugitive status, pending warrants against him, red corner notice, and charge sheets while Ministry of External Affairs will argue that Choksi continues to be an Indian citizen," officials said. "The affidavits, if admitted by the high court, will pave the way for lawyer Harish Salve pleading India's case in Dominica," they said

Information

CBI has filed supplementary charge sheet against Choksi

The CBI had on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against Choksi alleging him of having prior knowledge of the impending Enforcement Directorate (ED) inquiries against him in 2017 which triggered him to plan his escape from India and cover his tracks by concealing evidence.

Charges

Supplementary charge sheet invokes Section 201 of IPC

The CBI in its supplementary charge sheet has invoked Section 201 of the IPC among other charges which pertain to the destruction of evidence by a suspect as part of criminal conspiracy. Previous charges against Choksi are registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, sections of cheating and fraud under the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Information

Choksi was held by Dominican authorities for illegal entry

Choksi has been admitted at the hospital since May 29 after being held by the authorities of the Caribbean Island country for "illegal entry" on May 24, a charge denied by him.

Further details

Aim was to remove citizenship, extradite him to India: Lawyers

His lawyers in Dominica have contended that Choksi was removed from Antigua and Barbuda, where as a citizen he enjoys rights to approach the British Privy Council as last resort in cases on his citizenship and extradition, to Dominica where these rights are not available to him. They further allege that the authorities want to diminish his protection under the law.