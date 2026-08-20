Fugitive Mehul Choksi's lawyer charged with sexual assault in London
What's the story
Vijay Aggarwal, a Delhi-based criminal trial lawyer and fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi's representative, has been arrested in London. The 57-year-old lawyer was charged with four counts of sexual assault involving two women. His personal assistant, Manpreet Kaur (41), has also been charged with two counts of intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of sexual assault offenses.
Arrest details
Arrests made following reports of sexual assaults
The duo was arrested by the Metropolitan Police on August 11 at a serviced luxury townhouse on Brick Street in Mayfair. The arrests were made after reports of sexual assaults at the property.
They were charged on August 13 and appeared before Westminster Magistrates's Court, where they were remanded in custody.
Their case has been transferred to Southwark Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 10.
Allegations
Details of charges against Aggarwal
Three charges against Aggarwal pertain to an alleged incident on August 9, where he is accused of intentionally touching a woman sexually without her consent, an offense under Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act, 2003.
The fourth charge pertains to another alleged sexual assault on May 26.
Kaur is accused of intentionally encouraging or assisting these assaults by introducing two women to Aggarwal through a false job advertisement.
Investigation progress
Two other individuals arrested, released on bail
Along with Aggarwal and Kaur, two other individuals, a 23-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, were also arrested on August 11. They have since been released on bail pending further inquiries.
The identities of the two women who reported the alleged assaults are protected under British law, and they continue to receive support from specialist police officers.
Legal representation
Aggarwal was representing Choksi in his extradition proceedings
Before the magistrate's court, Aggarwal was represented by Lucy Bluck of Kingsley Napley, while Kaur was represented by Stuart Harris of HP Gower Solicitors.
Aggarwal has been representing Choksi in his extradition proceedings in Antwerp, Belgium.
Choksi is accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank along with his nephew Nirav Modi and others to the tune of ₹13,500 crore. He has denied these allegations.