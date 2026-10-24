Melania Trump, Dmytro Lubinets secure Oleshky cease fire October 27
World
Starting October 27, a temporary cease-fire in Oleshky, Ukraine, will let much-needed food and medical supplies reach people stuck in tough conditions.
This deal, hammered out by Ukraine, Russia, and the US was led by Melania Trump and Ukrainian negotiator Dmytro Lubinets.
The pause will also help evacuate civilians safely over the next few days.
Mine clearance to allow humanitarian convoy
Russian forces will stop military actions in the area so a humanitarian convoy can get through safely.
The removal of mines comes first.
If all goes well, this could set the stage for more relief efforts elsewhere; talks between Russia, Ukraine, and US planned to resume in November in Abu Dhabi.